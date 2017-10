The cbc.ca login and signup tools are temporarily unavailable for and will re-open within 24 hours. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. If you’re already signed in, you can continue commenting.

Montreal native took club to Eastern Conference final last season The Canadian PressPosted: Oct 23, 2017 1:25 PM ETLast Updated: Oct 23, 2017 1:28 PM ET

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Soccer News