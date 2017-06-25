Impact can't keep pace as Crew run wild in 2nd— June 25, 2017
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.
Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.
Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn.
Stunner. Courtesy of Federico Higuain