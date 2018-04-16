Impact cant handle Red Bulls, suffer 4th loss of season

Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal and an assist on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 3-1.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (3-2-0) in the fifth minute, beating goalkeeper Evan Bush into the upper right corner. Florian Valot’s takeaway in the middle of Montreal’s side of the field set up Wright-Phillips with an opening from the right side of the 18-yard box.

Romero “Kaku” Gamarra finished Wright-Phillips’ cross in the 57th minute to give New York a 2-1 lead. Wright-Phillips was stopped by Bush but gathered the rebound and fed it to Kaku, who one-timed it into the far corner.

Michael Murillo tapped in Kemar Lawrence’s low cross to cap the scoring in the 76th minute.

Montreal (2-4-0) tied it 1-1 in the 33rd minute on Jeisson Vargas’ free kick, which deflected in off the right post.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Soccer News