'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Margot Robbie and Allison Janney Are in 'Complete Awe' of Each Other (Exclusive)

They may play a combative mother-daughter duo on screen, but in real life, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie are very much in awe of each other.

ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with both stars at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where their film, I,Tonya, was honored with the Hollywood Ensemble Award, as well as Best Supporting Actor Award for Janney.

Janney had nothing but high praise for Robbie, who not only stars as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, but also served as a producer on the film.

“I’m in complete awe of what she’s done,” the Mom star said of Robbie and her work ethic. “She’s not stopped working since we did this movie back in February. She and her husband [Tom Ackerley], and LuckyChap [Entertainment, the couple’s production company], they’re producing so many movies.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed