Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland, then U.K.

Authorities in Britain and Ireland say the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring disruption and damage as the work week gets underway.

Ophelia was a Category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 169 km/h.

#Ophelia now has 100 mph winds – the strongest an Atlantic hurricane has been this far east (35.5°W) this late in calendar year on record. pic.twitter.com/6NPJvp2jCP — @philklotzbach

It is expected to weaken to a storm before hitting land Monday, but U.K. Met office forecaster Luke Miall says it could still pack “hurricane-force” winds.

Ireland’s Met Eireann says western counties could get gusts of up to 130 km/h, with heavy rain and storm surges. The weather service issued a “status red” warning for the western Irish counties of Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry, cautioning of the potential for structural damage, high seas and flooding.

The meteorological service warned of “potential for injuries and danger to life.”

Britain’s Met Office has a similar warning for Northern Ireland, and warns of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News