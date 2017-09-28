Hugh Hefner to Be Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe, Son Cooper Remembers His 'Exceptional and Impactful Life'

Nearly 64 years after Marilyn Monroe appeared on the cover of the first Playboy magazine, famed publisher Hugh Hefner will be reuniting with the iconic actress, in spirit.

Hefner, who died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, will be buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to Monroe in the same mausoleum, ET has learned.

Hefner famously bought the crypt adjacent to the Some Like It Hot star 25 years ago for $ 75,000.

The Playboy founder will be joining several other huge stars who are buried at the secluded cemetery, including Truman Capote, James Coburn, Rodney Dangerfield, Eva and Zsa Zsa Gabor, Merv Griffin, Dean Martin, Natalie Wood and Farrah Fawcett, to name just a few.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed