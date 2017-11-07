How Channing Tatum Told His Wife Jenna Dewan About His Stripper Past and Her Surprising Reaction (Exclusive)

It’s no secret that Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are couple goals, and that’s probably because the pair have been upfront with each other from the start!

Channing, 37, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend on Monday night about how he revealed to his future bride that he was previously a male stripper.

“I think it was one of the very first like dinners we ever had together,” he told ET. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody.”

Clearly it didn’t bother Jenna, and Channing added, “Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions then guys do. Guys want to know everything about it like what how much? When? Were you naked?”

