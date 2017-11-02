Houston Astros Take Home First-Ever World Series Title, Beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7

However, in the final showdown, the Astros earned their five runs off pitcher Yu Darvish in the first two innings, then their bats went silent for the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, the Dodgers put men on base in almost every inning, but failed to score except for a single run in the sixth. Despite good pitching late from stars Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen, they never managed to regain the early lost ground.

This was the Dodgers’ first time playing the World Series since 1988, when they earned the title over the Oakland Athletics in five games.

