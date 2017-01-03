Hilary Duff Steams Up Hawaiian Beaches in Several Bikini Looks: Pics!

The Duffs hit Hawaii! Hilary and Haylie Duff rang in the New Year with their families on a picturesque Hawaiian getaway. The close-knit celebrity sisters have been spotted over the past few days enjoying the surf and sun with their kids.

WATCH: Hilary Duff Claps Back at Haters Who Called Her Kiss on the Lips with 4-Year-Old Son ‘Inappropriate’

Haylie captioned one selfie with her sis, “Everything,” and both ladies posed in front of the colorful Hanalei sign during their tropical vacation.

Photo: AKM-GSI

Hilary spent the first day of 2017 getting a personal surfing lesson, which she managed like a pro. The Younger star wore a wetsuit top and patterned bikini bottoms, showing off her moves in the surf.

Photo: Splash News

Later that day she hit the beach with her 4-year-old son Luca, wearing a maroon two-piece and showing off her toned physique.