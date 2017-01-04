'High School Musical' Co-Stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Reunite for Giggly Elle King Duet!

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have debuted their very first duet!

The starlets appeared together on Tisdale’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, with the actress proudly introducing her “best friend,” Hudgens, as her special guest for the session.

“We’re really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together,” Tisdale explained. “We did not have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. We always wanted one.”

“So now we are here and we decided to do ‘Ex’s and Oh’s’ by Elle King and my lovely husband Chris French did the arrangement, so check it out!” the 31-year-old singer and actress continued.

Tisdale then launched into the first verse as the pair sat on a bed, with French strumming along next to them.

As Hudgens chimed in before the chorus, the girls sang along together with giant smiles on their faces.

The besties then ended the track giggling like teenage girls in what could easily have been a cute clip from High School Musical.

The performance was part of Tisdale’s Music Sessions series on YouTube. She previously performed a cover of Paramore’s “Into You,” with her husband as part of the series.

