Here's what Canada's Olympic men's hockey team could look like— November 5, 2017
With 100 days left before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, there are still plenty of games for Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team general manager Sean Burke and his staff to watch, and plenty of questions to be answered.
For instance, how will the injured Max Talbot perform when he returns to action after missing nine games with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in the KHL? And can skilled centre Justin Azevedo come back in time after undergoing lower-body surgery? He’s back in Canada recovering after a brilliant start that saw the former OHL scoring champion score 12 times in AK-Bars Kazan’s first 19 games.
For now, let’s assume those two players don’t make the team. But if they return from their ailments to the same form they exhibited before they were hurt, they likely will usurp someone for a roster spot.
With that in mind, and with the Canadian team about to embark on a couple of key tournaments in Finland and Russia over the next two months to audition players, here’s our projected roster for the 2018 Winter Games:
Goalies
Drew MacIntyre
- Hometown: Charlottetown
- Age: 34
- Club team: Straubing Tigers (Germany)
- NHL experience: Six games (Vancouver, Buffalo, Toronto)
- Quick fact: Canada’s backup for past three Spengler Cups
Justin Peters
- Hometown: Blythe, Ont.
- Age: 31
- Club team: Kolner Hale (Germany)
- NHL experience: 83 games (Carolina, Washington, Arizona)
- Quick fact: Was the third goalie for Canada at 2014 world championships
Ben Scrivens
- Hometown: Spruce Grove, Alta
- Age: 31
- Club team: Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)
- NHL games: 144 games (Toronto, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Montreal)
- Quick fact: Seems the favourite to be Canada’s starter
Defence
Jesse Blacker
- Hometown: Toronto
- Age: 26
- Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
- NHL experience: One game (Anaheim)
- Quick facts: Won 2008-09 Memorial Cup with Windsor and a second OHL title with Owen Sound in 2010-11
Simon Despres
- Hometown: Laval, Que.
- Age: 26
- Club team: HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL)
- NHL experience: 222 games (Pittsburgh, Anaheim)
- Quick facts: Won 2010-11 Memorial Cup with Saint John, named QMJHL defenceman of the year and played for Canada at world juniors
Chay Genoway
- Hometown: Morden, Man
- Age: 30
- Club team: Lada Togliatti (KHL)
- NHL experience: One game (Minnesota)
- Quick fact: Helped Canada win Spengler Cup last December
Geoff Kinrade
- Hometown: Nelson, B.C.
- Age: 32
- Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
- NHL experience: One game (Tampa Bay)
- Quick fact: Helped Bern win 2012-13 Swiss championship
Kevin Klein
- Hometown: Kitchener, Ont.
- Age: 32
- Club team: Zurich SC (Switzerland)
- NHL experience: 700 games (Nashville, N.Y. Rangers)
- Quick fact: Went to Stanley Cup final with 2013-14 Rangers
Chris Lee
- Hometown: MacTier, Ont.
- Age: 37
- Club team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
- NHL experience: None
- Quick fact: Only non-NHLer who played for Canada at 2017 worlds
Maxim Noreau
- Hometown: Montreal
- Age: 30
- Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)
- NHL experience: Six games (Minnesota)
- Quick facts: Played on three Canadian Spengler Cup teams and captained 2016 club to the championship
Mat Robinson
- Hometown: Calgary
- Age: 31
- Club team: CSKA Moscow (KHL)
- NHL experience: None
- Quick fact: Played in last two KHL all-star games
Forwards
Rene Bourque
- Hometown: Lac La Biche, Alta.
- Age: 35
- Club team: Djurgardens IF (Sweden)
- NHL experience: 752 games (Chicago, Calgary, Montreal, Anaheim, Columbus, Colorado)
- Quick fact: Scored eight times in Montreal’s 17-game run to 2014 Eastern Conference final
Gilbert Brule
- Hometown: Edmonton
- Age: 30
- Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
- NHL experience: 311 games (Columbus, Edmonton, Phoenix)
- Quick fact: Has started season strong with six goals in 18 games
Andrew Ebbett
- Hometown: Vernon, B.C.
- Age: 34
- Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)
- NHL experience: 243 games (Anaheim, Chicago, Minnesota, Phoenix, Vancouver, Pittsburgh)
- Quick fact: Won back-to-back Swiss titles with SC Bern the past two years
Matt Ellison
- Hometown: Duncan, B.C.
- Age: 33
- Club team: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
- NHL experience: 43 games (Chicago, Philadelphia)
- Quick facts: Hard-working, two-way forward who won 2016 Spengler Cup
Matt Frattin
- Hometown: Edmonton
- Age: 29
- Club team: Barys Astana (KHL)
- NHL experience: 141 games (Toronto, Los Angeles, Columbus)
- Quick fact: Linemate of Linden Vey (another projected forward) in Stockton last year and in Russia this season
Rob Klinkhammer
- Hometown: Lethbridge, Alta.
- Age: 31
- Club team: Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
- NHL experience: 193 games (Chicago, Ottawa, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Edmonton)
- Quick fact: Scored 22 times in 52 KHL games for Minsk last season
Brandon Kozun
- Hometown: Calgary
- Age: 27
- Club team: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
- NHL experience: 20 games (Toronto)
- Quick fact: Scored 25 goals and 70 points in 73 KHL games last season
Eric O’Dell
- Hometown: Ottawa
- Age: 27
- Club team: HC Sochi (KHL)
- NHL experience: 41 games (Winnipeg)
- Quick fact: Scored AHL-high nine goals in 21 Calder Cup playoff games in 2014
Mason Raymond
- Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.
- Age: 32
- Club team: SC Bern (Switzerland)
- NHL experience: 609 games (Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Anaheim)
- Quick fact: Played on 2011 Stanley Cup-finalist Canucks team
Derek Roy
- Hometown: Rockland, Ont.
- Age: 34
- Club team: Linkoping HC (Sweden)
- NHL experience: 787 games (Buffalo, Dallas, Vancouver, St. Louis, Nashville, Edmonton)
- Quick fact: Won 2015-16 Swiss championship with SC Bern
Greg Scott
- Hometown: Victoria
- Age: 29
- Club team: CSKA Moscow (KHL)
- NHL experience: None
- Quick facts: Hard-working, versatile forward, played for Canada at Deutschland Cup last year
Paul Szczechura
- Hometown: Brantford, Ont.
- Age: 31
- Club team: Chelyabinsk Traktor (KHL)
- NHL experience: 92 games (Tampa Bay, Buffalo)
- Quick fact: Leads KHL club with 10 goals, 21 points in 26 games this season
Linden Vey
- Hometown: Wakaw, Sask.
- Age: 26
- Club team: Barys Astana (KHL)
- NHL experience: 139 games (Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary)
- Quick fact: Played for Canadian head coach Willie Desjardins in Vancouver and in junior with Medicine Hat
Wojtek Wolski
- Hometown: Toronto
- Age: 31
- Club team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
- NHL experience: 480 games (Colorado, Phoenix, Florida, N.Y. Rangers, Washington)
- Quick fact: Born in Poland, moved to Canada at age three