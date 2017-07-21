Hear Chester Bennington's Emotional Tribute at Chris Cornell's Funeral

On Thursday, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead from apparent suicide at the age of 41. Bennington’s untimely death comes on what would have been his friend and fellow rocker Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Cornell, a groundbreaking musician beloved for his work with Audioslave and Soundgarden, died on May 18 when he committed suicide by hanging in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, Michigan, following a performance with Soundgarden at the Fox Theater.

Bennington and Cornell were close friends during their careers, and toured together for Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution music festival tour in 2007 and 2008.

When the Soundgarden singer was laid to rest at a memorial on May 26, Bennington performed a powerfully emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and was joined by Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson.

The funeral, which took place at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, was a private ceremony, however it was held outdoors. Fans waiting to participate in the public memorial following the funeral captured some of Bennington’s emotional musical tribute on camera.

The day news of Cornell’s death broke, Bennington penned a heartbroken message to his late friend, which he shared as a tribute on Twitter.

“I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” the singer wrote. “You have inspired me in ways you could never have know.”

“Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I supposed that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that,” he continued. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life.”

Bennington’s death, which the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ET is being investigated as a suicide, also comes days before Linkin Park’s One More Light World Tour was set to kick off on July 27 with a concert in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Bennington leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Talinda Bentley, and six children: sons Tyler, Isaiah, Jaime and Draven, as well as daughters Lila and Lily.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

