D.J. Tanner is coming back to Netflix!

Fuller House was greenlit for a third season.

The news was announced via the show’s social media accounts on Christmas Eve, including an adorable video of the cast passing a red-and-gold gift wrapped present to one another.

“This gift’s for you.