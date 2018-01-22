'Handmaid's Tale' Star Madeline Brewer Reacts to Nick Jonas Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Are Madeline Brewer and Nick Jonas dating? Not officially…

ET’s Keltie Knight spoke with The Handmaid’s Tale star on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she opened up about her recent night with Jonas.

“No! No!” she insisted when asked if she and Jonas were dating, though did admit that they “ate food across from each other.”

“I guess [that’s a date],” she conceded. “But he was really nice. He’s a nice guy.”

Fans went crazy after Brewer and Jonas were spotted eating dinner at Via Veneto in Santa Monica after the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month, but according to Brewer, the two are just friends — for now.

“We’re friends,” she said, noting that he’s attractive from an “objective” standpoint.

“He’s adorable, yeah. I mean, that’s just objectively, he’s a cute guy,” she gushed.

Brewer will be spending Sunday night with her Handmaid’s Tale co-stars, as they’re nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“I’m enjoying myself, I’ll tell you that much,” she said. “It’s really, really awesome to be apart of a show that resonates so deeply with people, and just kind of ignites a fire in them, and that they can really see themselves in the characters. I mean, that’s what we’re just trying to do all the time.”

