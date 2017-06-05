Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Abs of Steel, Stuns on the Cover of 'Women's Health'

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking better than ever.

The 44-year-old Goop founder covers Women’s Health Australia‘s June issue, looking flawless in a mesh crop top and black running shorts. Paltrow’s toned figure is on full display, specifically, her enviable abs.

Not surprisingly, Paltrow works out every day.

“I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise,” she tells the magazine. “But, it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”

She also credits her slim physique to celeb trainer Tracy Anderson.

“I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go every morning,” she adds. “I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work. I’ve been supplementing it a bit with lifting heavier weights lately, to deal with some lower-back-pain issues. You can’t bottle a great workout.”

The mother of two also talks about her Goop haters, and explains why criticism doesn’t bother her.

“When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it,” she says. “Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you.”

“It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you,” she continues. “It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

Paltrow recently opened up about her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with Net-a-Porter’s The EDIT, calling it the most “difficult” thing she’s ever done in her life.

