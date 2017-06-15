Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to a Fan Asking If She Would Get Back Together With Ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow has some perspective on her relationship with ex-fiance Brad Pitt.

The 44-year-old actress held a Goop Facebook Q&A earlier this month, and was game enough to respond when a fan asked her about getting back together with her superstar ex, whom she was engaged to when she was 24 years old. The two dated for three years before they split in 1997.

“Someone wants Brad Pitt and I to get back together. I think that ship has sailed, Corey,” Paltrow said.

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has talked about her relationship with 53-year-old Pitt. She opened up about her famous ex during her appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show in January 2015.

“I definitely fell in love with him,” she told Stern. “He was so gorgeous, and sweet — I mean, he was Brad Pitt, you know?”

“I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met,” she added of why they ended up breaking up. “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a**. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old, you know? … I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

These days, Paltrow is dating television producer Brad Falchuk and is busy managing her popular lifestyle brand, Goop. The actress made an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, where she talked about the success of her company and whether or not she still wants to act.

“I’m still going to do a little bit here and there but [Goop] really requires almost all of my time,” she said of her priorities. “I’m in the office all day every day and you know, I have a pretty big team now. We are almost 85 people so I kind of need to be at work.”

She also talked about her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, 13-year-old Apple and 11-year-old Moses, entering into their teenage years.

“Apple is pretty great,” Paltrow gushed. “Sometimes she asks me to close her door and I’m like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side of the door?’ Other than that it’s pretty smooth so far.”

“I think being a 13-year-old girl sucks no matter what century — no matter what time frame,” she added. “It was brutal and a really hard year for me. I was really trying to grow into this awkward, gawky body which I think I half grew into, and I had braces, decided it would be a great idea to shave the back of my head — [didn’t work out] so well. I think it’s a time in one’s life when you are trying on personas, and seeing what kind of a person you are going to be, and I think it’s just also painful.”

Paltrow’s confidence has definitely grown with age. Earlier this month, she showed off her incredible abs on the cover of Women’s Health Australia, and talked about being able to handle criticism.

“It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you,” she told the magazine. “It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

