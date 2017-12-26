Gwen Stefani's Sons Have the Cutest Christmas Morning — Watch the Surprise!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Gwen Stefani is having the cutest Christmas ever! The 48-year-old singer is spending the holidays surrounded by family, including boyfriend Blake Shelton, but it’s her three sons that were the best present of all. The boys were festively dressed on Monday morning, with 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma rocking lion onesies while their little brother, 3-year-old Apollo, was in his Christmas jammies. Gwen Stefani/Instagram The adorable trio burst through a giant sheet of…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed