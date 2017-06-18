Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Pics of Her 'Summer Love' Blake Shelton— June 18, 2017
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so in love!
The 47-year-old singer and the country crooner spent their Saturday enjoying each other’s company.
RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He’s ‘Real Good’ With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Reveals They’re ‘Content and Happy’
Stefani shared a photo of herself on a boat with her “summer love” right behind her an blacked from view.
“#SummerLove gx #theguybehindme,” she tweeted.
Fans later got a quick glimpse of Shelton when she posted another picture of half his face on Instagram.
“#godisgood,” she wrote alongside the snapshot of him pointing at the sunset.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Spotted Heading to the Recording Studio Together: Pic!
Earlier in the day, Stefani wished her brother, Eric, happy birthday with a throwback photo.
“Happy birthday to one of the most talented humans I know @ericstefanicartoons gx,” the singer wrote.
For more on Blake and Gwen’s romance, watch below.