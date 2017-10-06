Gwen Stefani Releases Christmas Album Filled With Blake Shelton References: Listen to Her ‘Wedding Ring’ Lyric

It may only be October, but Gwen Stefani is already prepping fans for the Christmas season! On Friday she released her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The festive record is filled with old classics and new romantic odes, packed with plenty of Blake Shelton references.

The couple already released their duet on the titular track, but perhaps the most telling tune is the original song, “My Gift Is You,” which was written by Stefani.

“I can’t wait to give all my lovin’ to my best friend. All I want is you to take my love and give it back again,” she croons in the chorus. “Don’t need no money, don’t need a thing. I don’t even need a wedding ring. All I need is love and the truth, and I got it, my gift is you.”

