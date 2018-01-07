Golden Globes 2018: Meryl Streep, Emma Watson and More Escorting Time's Up Activists to Awards Show

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

This year’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet will be something for the history books. A slew of celebrities are backing the powerful Time’s Up movement — “an unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere” — and in doing so are using their plus-ones at Sunday night’s awards ceremony to bring along some of the initiative’s advocates and activists. Emma Watson will be joined by Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a leading Black-feminist network…

