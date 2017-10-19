Gleb Savchenko Opens Up About 'DWTS,' Keeping It Sexy With His Wife & Life at Home With 2 Kids (Exclusive)

Gleb Savchenko is opening up about his life outside of the ballroom!

The 34-year-old dancer and his wife, Elena, exclusively invited ET into their home earlier this month. During our interview, the two got candid about keeping the romance alive after 10 years of marriage, what Elena really thinks of Gleb’s steamy routines on Dancing With the Stars and what it’s like raising two kids with their busy schedules.

Gleb kicked off our chat by adorably exclaiming to ET’s Lauren Zima that this was their newborn daughter, Zlata’s, first-ever interview on camera. The two are also parents to Olivia, 6.

“I actually was on tour [for DWTS over the summer] when Elena called me and said, ‘I’m about to give birth,'” Gleb recalled. “I just jumped on a plane and flew. She gave birth in Australia, it’s a 20-hour flight, so I was in the plane when she gave birth.”

“The moment I landed, I just went straight into the hospital,” he continued. “I saw them, I saw this cute, little baby, and I just — it was so emotional. I broke down in tears and we hugged and it was so good. It was amazing.”

