Gisele Bündchen Sets the Record Straight About Super Bowl Comments

Gisele Bündchen wants to be clear: the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII fair and square.

The 37-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight on her comments to her children that husband Tom Brady’s New England Patriots “let” the Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday.

“Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!” Bündchen wrote.

Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 7, 2018

Bündchen made headlines for her seemingly innocent explanation to her kids, who were crying after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

“Daddy won five times. They never won before,” the supermodel was overheard telling 5-year-old Vivian and 8-year-old Benjamin after the game. “Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she added. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’

Bündchen later posted a teary pic of Brady and their kids to Instagram, congratulating the Eagles on their big win. “What a game that was,” she said.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Gets Engaged Following Super Bowl LII Win

Gisele Bundchen and Her Kids Join Tom Brady at Super Bowl Practice — See the Sweet Snap

Gisele Bündchen Shares Teary Pic of Tom Brady Following Patriots’ Super Bowl 2018 Loss

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News