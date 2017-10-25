Gerard Butler Gets Emotional Shaving His Beard for the First Time in a Year: 'I'm Totally Depressed'— October 25, 2017
The clean-up comes courtesy of having to do some additional filming and reshoots on his upcoming action war drama Hunter Killer, which he revealed would also require a haircut.
Butler shared a slideshow of his emotional haircut journey, showing his truly shaggy stage, then his somewhat more trim stage, and finally his short-haired, clean-shaven style.
“One week, three looks. The last of the beardy days,” Butler captioned the slideshow.