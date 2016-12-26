George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Says He Found Singer Dead in Bed on Christmas Morning: 'I Will Never Forget'

George Michael’s loved ones have had an extremely difficult Christmas, especially his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz.

The celebrity hairstylist tweeted on Monday that he was the one who found the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his country home in England.

WATCH: George Michael Dead at 53

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Fawaz’s Twitter photo is of him giving Michael a kiss on the tweet, and his bio now reads, “I will never stop missing you xxx.”

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Fawaz and Michael had been romantically linked for the past few years. Though Fawaz’s Twitter account is not verified, Michael was following it. Before retweeting photographer John McRae early Monday, Fawaz hadn’t posted since September 2015.

ET has reached out to Michael’s rep.

Michael died of heart failure on Sunday. His U.S. manager confirmed to ET that the “Father Figure” singer had not been ill.

MORE: Wham! Bandmate Andrew Ridgeley Remembers George Michael

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his rep told ET on Christmas day.

Many stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late pop star. Hear what they had to say in the video below.