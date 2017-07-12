George and Amal Clooney Step Out for Dinner in Lake Como After Bringing Twins to Italy — See the Pic!

Parents’ night out!

George and Amal Clooney had a night out on the town as they enjoyed dinner in Lake Como, Italy, on Tuesday.

The new parents were beaming as they dined out at Il Gatto Nero, a cozy eatery with a stunning view of the lake.

George and Amal arrived in Milan, Italy, via private jet with their newborn twins, Alexander and Ella, earlier this month, after welcoming the babies on June 6.

In an interview with ET last month, George’s dad, Nick Clooney, gushed about his grandchildren, and revealed how his son has changed since becoming a father.

“Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed,” Nick said. “This has nothing to do with age, but this is a different kind of maturity. When you figure out that you’re going to take that standard responsibility that everybody else has done for years, and now you’re on the merry-go-round. You’re in the middle.”

“I suspect, and I can’t verify this,” Nick added, “he will not get any standard rest until about December 15.”

