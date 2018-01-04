Gene Wilder's Widow Pens Heartbreaking Essay on His Alzheimer's Battle

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Just over a year after his death, Gene Wilder’s widow is opening up about his battle with Alzheimer’s. The legendary actor and comedian died on Aug. 29, 2016 at 83, years after he was diagnosed with the disease. In her essay for ABC News, Karen Wilder reflects on her romance with Gene, and the difficult last few years of his life. “Always the kindest, most tender man (if a fly landed on him, he waited for the fly to leave), suddenly I saw Gene lashing out at our grandson,” Karen recalls. “His…

