Gavin Rossdale Shares Sweet Selfie With Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla — See the Pic!

British rocker Gavin Rossdale is getting a little less shy about his relationship with Sophia Thomalla.

The 52-year-old singer shared a sweet selfie with girlfriend via Instagram on Thursday, a rather rare social media posting, as he has only uploaded a few pics of the 28-year-old German actress and model over the past few months.

In the PDA post, the happy couple is seen cheek to cheek, with Rossdale accompanying the shot with a short but sweet note to his lady love.

“My ❤️,” he gushed.

The Bush frontman has kept his love life relatively mum since splitting from ex-wife Gwen Stefani in 2015. The rock power couple were married for 14 years and have three sons together, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

Rossdale was first spotted smooching Thomalla in March 2017 — the first public sign the British rocker had moved on from Stefani. Stefani has been dating her fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton for over two years.

In a group photo posted to Instagram a few months after the two were first spotted in public, Rossdale jokingly referred to the Berlin beauty as one of two “ex-future wives” of the bandmates.

Rossdale has been a little more open about sharing photos of his kids. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a sweet shot of himself and his three boys at a restaurant, captioning it, “Sunday morning eats.”

Watch below to see how Rossdale used music to help him heal after his split with Stefani.

