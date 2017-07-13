Garth Brooks Tops Highest-Paid Country Stars of 2017 While Dolly Parton Reps for the Girls

All hail country’s cash kings! (And queen!)

Garth Brooks tops Forbes’ 2017 list of The World’s Highest Paid-Country Music Stars, pulling in an estimated $ 60 million in the last year. The earnings are largely from his ongoing 300-dates-and-counting comeback tour, which sometimes includes multiple arena shows in one day.

In second place is Kenny Chesney with $ 42.5 million, supplementing his stadium tours with endorsement deals from Apple and Corona, along with his own signature line of Blue Chair Bay Rum. Hot on his heels is Luke Bryan at No. 3 with $ 42 million, cashing in on his real-life “Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day” motto with Buck Commander, the company he co-owns with Duck Dynasty‘s Willie Robertson.

FLASHBACK: Garth Brooks Talks Comeback on ET — ‘It’s Like Starting Over Again’

Dolly Parton is the lone lady on the list this year, repping for the girls in the No. 4 slot. Parton brought in an estimated $ 37 million between a six-figures-per-city tour payday, publishing deals, and her namesake theme park, Dollywood.

Rounding out the top five are country crossovers Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line, tied at $ 34.5 million.

The full Top 10 list is available via Forbes, including hitmakers like Eric Church, Blake Shelton and more.

Late last year, Brooks took on a new role in the radio biz with The Garth Channel on SiriusXM. ET caught up with the living legend ahead of a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, to find out what else he has up his sleeve.

WATCH: Garth Brooks Talks Two New Albums, Praises Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Friends in Low Places’ Cover

[embedded content]

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music