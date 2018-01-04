'Game of Thrones': Eighth and Final Season Will Air in 2019, HBO Confirms

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

It’s official! HBO announced via press release on Thursday that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air in 2019. The network’s confirmation comes months after HBO Head of Programming, Casey Bloys, hinted that the final episodes would be airing next year. “The scripts are written and they’re boarding it all out,” Bloys said at the summer Television Critics Association press tour in July. “It’s a big season. I don’t have the answer yet, but they’re working on it.” According to…

