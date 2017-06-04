Gal Gadot Challenges Chris Hemsworth's Thor To a Battle With Wonder Woman

Who would win in a battle between Thor and Wonder Woman? Gal Gadot seems to think that her DC Comics heroine would come out victorious.

“They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor?” the 32-year-old actress said in a video tweeted by Katie Couric on Friday. “And I think it’s Wonder Woman, Don’t you, Chris?”

It didn’t take long for The Avengers actor to respond, tweeting, “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.”

Gadot then replied to Hemsworth, teasing that their DC Comics and Marvel characters should duke it out.

“I always knew you were a smart guy But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds