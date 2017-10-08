Gal Gadot and Leslie Jones Have a 'Wonder Woman' Showdown in Hilarious 'SNL' Monologue — Watch!

Gal Gadot has some serious super hero competition!

TheWonder Woman star was interrupted during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live by castmember Leslie Jones, who hilariously went toe to toe with the DC character with her own “street performer Wonder Woman” impression.

“I have a lasso that makes people tell you the truth,” Gadot said of her Wonder Woman character, to which Jones, replied, “And b**ch, I got vodka.”

Watch Gadot’s entire monologue below.

