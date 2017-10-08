Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Kiss in 'Wonder Woman'-Inspired 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

In the sketch, McKinnon and fellow castmember Aidy Bryan played two lesbian women who somehow washed up on the hidden island of Themyscira, hoping that some of the Amazons — Wonder Woman in particular — shared their sexual orientation.

It wasn’t the only Wonder Woman-themed moment of the night for Gadot, who was met during her opening monologue with a costume-clad Leslie Jones.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed