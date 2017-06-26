Future Brings Out Kendrick Lamar at BET Awards After Rocking Bizarre Mask on the Red Carpet With His Daughter

The rumors were true!

When Future and his daughter Londyn hit the 2017 BET Awards carpet on Sunday night rocking fancy (if slightly bizarre) jewel-bedazzled masks, Twitter got to speculating that the “Mask Off” rapper may be planning to bring out Kendrick Lamar to perform the remix of his hit song during his awards show set.

And it turns out, that’s exactly what happened, as the crowd erupted when Lamar stepped out to perform his verse of the song.

Guess you gotta put the mask on before you take it off, and this is one unmasking we can definitely get behind!

And the two rappers got more recognition than just stage time, as both were nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the show.

