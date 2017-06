Francois Imbeau-Dulac won the men’s three-metre title on Friday at the Canadian summer nationals and world championship trials diving competition in Toronto .

The St-Lazare, Que., native earned his first summer or winter Canadian crown since 2013 with 444.15 points. Montreal’s Peter Thach Mai, who upset Imbeau-Dulac for gold at the winter nationals in February, followed at 407.10 and Winnipeg’s Cam McLean was third at 403.20.