Former NHLers, AHL standouts dot Canadian Olympic men's hockey roster

Former Calgary Flames forward Rene Bourque, ex-Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers centre Derek Roy and long ago Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ben Scrivens will try to make like their former NHL brethren and win a gold medal for Team Canada at next month’s Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders join Team Canada from seven different leagues across North America and Europe seeking a third consecutive Olympic title. Of the 25 players, 13 play in Russia’s Kontintenal Hockey League, while others were plucked from the American Hockey League and European teams.

“It has been an exciting journey to arrive at this 25-player roster,” general manager Sean Burke said in a statement released by Hockey Canada. “We have a very special group of talented players and staff who are ready to compete in South Korea.”

Burke and his management team were tasked with forming a player roster minus the likes of Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Carey Price after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman pulled the plug on NHL participation in South Korea last May. Bettman had said the cost was “many, many, many millions of dollars,” and doubted NHL team owners would pay for the “privilege of disrupting our season.”

It will mark the first time since 1994 that NHL players won’t be at the Winter Olympics. However, International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel has already begun his push to have the best hockey players in the world at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

NHL experience

Canada tasted gold in Vancouver in 2010 and in Sochi, Russia, four years ago with squads littered with NHL stars.

For the 2018 team,Hockey Canada brass used three pre-Olympic European tournaments — the Karjala Cup, Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup, to evaluate potential players.

Twenty-one of Canada’s players have appeared in at least one NHL game, with 34-year-old Roy leading the way, having played 738 regular-season contests over 11 seasons, including eight with Buffalo. The Ottawa native scored 189 goals, including a career-high 32 in the 2007-08 season, and 524 points before retiring in 2015 with Edmonton.

“This team proves the depth of Canadian hockey,” said Team Canada chef de mission Isabelle Charest. “All of Canada will rally behind this team as it sets out to show the world that we will always be a force to be reckoned with on the ice.”

The 12-nation men’s tournament runs Feb. 14-25 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre and the Kwandong Hockey Centre.

Canada, which has won nine gold and 13 medals overall since the inaugural Winter Games tourney at Antwerp, Belgium,in 1920, opens its title defence Feb. 15 against Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Centre.

Canada’s Olympic men’s roster

GOALIES

Justin Peters

Kevin Poulin

Ben Scrivens

DEFENCEMEN

Stefan Elliott

Chay Genoway

Cody Goloubef

Marc-Andre Gragnani

Chris Lee

Maxim Noreau

Mat Robinson

Karl Stollery

FORWARDS

Rene Bourque

Gilbert Brule

Andrew Ebbett

Quinton Howden

Chris Kelly

Rob Klinkhammer

Brandon Kozun

Maxim Lapierre

Eric O’Dell

Mason Raymond

Derek Roy

Christian Thomas

Linden Vey​

Wojtek Wolski

