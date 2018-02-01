Former NBA Star Rasual Butler and His Wife Dead Following Car Crash— February 1, 2018
Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, died on Wednesday in a single-vehicle car accident in Studio City, California. Butler was 38, LaBelle was 31.
According to CBS Sports, the former NBA star was driving and lost control of his Range Rover around 2:30 a.m. with LaBelle in the car. Butler struck three parking meters and slammed into a wall, which caused the vehicle to flip. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reports.
“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” the National Basketball Association tweeted on Wednesday. “A pro’s pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time.”
Butler was selected by the Miami Heat with the 53rd pick of the 2002 NBA draft. Over his 14-year career with the professional league, he also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Butler was close friends with his former Heat teammate, Lamar Odom, and even appeared on a few seasons of Khloe & Lamar.
Butler’s wife was an R&B singer, who was signed to Epic Records/So So Def Recordings and appeared on the third season of American Idol. She placed 12th in the competition.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” a tweet from the Miami Heat read. “Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed.”
Following the tragic news, friends, fans and former teammates of Butler took to Twitter and Instagram to send their condolences. See their reactions below: