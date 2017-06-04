Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter Is Feeling 'Grateful' After Suffering Seizure on Family Vacation

Trista Sutter isn’t taking a day for granted after suffering a seizure on a family vacation to Croatia.

The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet, sunny snap with her husband, Ryan Sutter.

RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Hospitalized After Seizure: ‘Be Thankful for Your Life and Blessings’



“Today was a good day. #grateful ❤️,” Trista captioned the pic.

WATCH: ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Stages ‘Bachelorette’ Reunion With Trista & Ryan Sutter

The mother of two thanked her husband (who was her final pick on her 2003 season of The Bachelorette) in an emotional essay on Friday, when revealing she was hospitalized after suffering a seizure on their family’s trip abroad.

“Without you, I don’t know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore,” Trista wrote, promising to “be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend.”

Trista and Ryan renewed their vows in 2014. See more in the video below.



Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories