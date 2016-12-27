Posted on by

Former 'Bachelorette' Jillian Harris Is Engaged to Justin Pasutto!

Congratulations are in order for former Bachelorette Jillian Harris and her new fiance, Justin Pasutto!

The TV personality — who appeared as the first Canadian Bachelorette on season five of the ABC series and currently hosts Love It or List It Vancouver — shared the happy news to Instagram on Sunday after Pasutto popped the question on Christmas morning!

“Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!!” Harris captioned a pic of her and her longtime love, along with the couple’s 4-month-old son Leo, in their Christmas pajamas. “OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world.