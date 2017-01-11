'Flipping Out' Star Jenni Pulos Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Jenni Pulos will soon be a mother of two!

The Flipping Out star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she’s expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos.

Pulos, 44, announced the exciting news with a sweet pic of herself posing on a couch with her 3-year-old daughter, Alianna. In the snap, Pulos wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Lil sis” over her burgeoning belly, while her mini-me wore a matching “Big sis” top and blush pink tutu.

“Miracles are everywhere!” Pulos captioned the photo, which also featured pink balloons in the background. “Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know ❤ #LoveHelpers.”

Prior to the announcement, Pulos was not shy about discussing her struggles with infertility on the ninth season of her Bravo show. The reality star also took to Twitter last October to send a message to “all the #IVF warrior mamas out there.”

“Keep on keepin’ on!” she wrote, asking her followers, “What’s your source of encouragement?”

To all the #IVF warrior mamas out there…keep on keepin’ on! What’s your source of encouragement? ❤️❤️❤️ — Jenni Pulos (@Jennipulos) October 11, 2016

Congrats to the happy couple!

During an exclusive interview with ET in August 2015, Pulos revealed what life is like as a ‘Bravo-lebrity,’ and being part of the network’s longest-running series.

