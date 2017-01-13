Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Says Miley Cyrus Texts Him Pictures of Herself Peeing

File this under TMI.

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne revealed that Miley Cyrus sometimes texts him pictures of herself peeing. Yes, really.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 55-year-old musician opened up about how his relationship with Cyrus has um, evolved, since the two first connected over Twitter in 2014, when she wished him a happy birthday.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Nurses Her Hangover After Ringing in the New Year With Liam Hemsworth

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said, ‘Text me,’” he shared. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

The two have clearly grown close over the past few years. Cyrus made cameos on The Flaming Lips’ Beatles cover album, With a Little Help from My Fwends, before Coyne and his bandmate Steven Drozd co-wrote her next album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Earlier this week, Cyrus and the Flaming Lips collaborated again, releasing the music video for their new single, “We Are Family,” from their album, OCZY MLODY.

Coyne and Cyrus are so close, in fact, that the musician is clued into her drug habits.

“[A$ AP Rocky had] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid,” Coyne revealed. “In between, Miley was whispering, ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’ He would keep talking and she would go, ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Enjoy Dinner Together With Their Parents — See the Pic!

“She’s going to keep being a judge on The Voice, but I know she wants to make music at the same time,” Coyne continued, opening up about Cyrus’ next album. “I’m thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it’s like, ‘You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.’”

In the meantime, Cyrus is enjoying spending time with her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and working on her yoga poses.

See more in the video below.

