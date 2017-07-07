FIVB World League Volleyball: Canada vs. France semifinal

Click on the video player above on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET to watch Canada play France in the semifinals at the FIVB World League Final in Curitiba, Brazil.

The Canadians dropped their first match of the tournament, losing in four sets to host Brazil. They won their second match, beating Russia in straight sets to advance to the semifinals.

Brazil and the United States will play in the other semifinal.

The bronze and gold matches will be played on Saturday, at 7:50 p.m. ET and 10:05 p.m. ET.

The FIVB World League is the premier annual men’s volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams that were split into three groups of 12 teams played the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Canada advanced to the finals of the top-tier Group 1, with Brazil, Russia, France, Serbia, and the U.S.

CBC | Sports News