Firefighters yet to fully search London tower destroyed by fire

Firefighters have not been able to conduct a comprehensive search of the 24-storey apartment building in west London that went up in flames because it is not safe for them to walk to the edges of the building, the fire brigade chief said on Thursday.

Authorities have confirmed 12 people died in the fire, which engulfed the Grenfell Tower at 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday, but the death toll is expected to rise.

“Some of the internal structures are not regarded as safe at the moment, however the central core is, so my firefighters have been up to the top floor last night, they have done the initial brief search from the doorways,” London fire chief Dany Cotton told ITV.

“So although we’ve been up there we haven’t managed to do a comprehensive search and until we can make the building safe then I really don’t want to risk the safety of my firefighters at this moment in time,” she said.

Community centres overwhelmed

Cotton said structural surveyors and urban search and rescue specialists would inspect the building on Thursday.

She told Sky News that authorities don’t expect to find anyone else alive after the blaze and that it’s too early to

speculate on how it started.

She said early Thursday that authorities have finally extinguished the last pockets of flame.

Meanwhile, community centres in London have been overwhelmed by the number of donations flooding in for those left homeless by the fire.

Food, drink and other supplies are stored beneath an overpass near the fire in west London. So much food, clothing, shoes and other items have been coming in that the centres, churches and mosques have had to start turning away new donations. (Alex Fraser/Reuters)

So much food, clothing, shoes and other items have been coming in that the centres, churches and mosques have had to start turning away new donations.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has offered free food for survivors at one of his nearby eateries.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News