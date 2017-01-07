Fifth Harmony's New Album to Be Released in 2017, Group Re-Signs With Epic Records After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony isn’t slowing down!

The girl group — now consisting of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — will release a new album in 2017, resigning with Epic Records and Syco after Camila Cabello’s exit, ET confirms. News of their new contract was first reported by Billboard.

The band released their first photo as a foursome on Thursday, and followed on Friday with yet another fierce pic.

Record label reps did not respond to request for comment.

A source close to the group says that with their upcoming album, Fifth Harmony is “in a position to have more creative input and really direct where they want their music to go.”

“They’re a major name on Epic’s roster, so it makes sense for the label to keep them there and work on another hit album,” the source adds. “At the same time, it benefits the girls to stay and really take charge of the direction they’re going in.”

A new record is also great news for Harmonizers, who took to Twitter shortly after news broke to share their excitement.

@billboard excited for 5H3 and really hoping that they do have more creative control this time around — sarah denunzio (@sarah_denunzio) January 6, 2017

Fifth Harmony announced on Dec. 18 that they were “informed via her representatives” that Cabello would be leaving the group after four and a half years together. The next day, Cabello responded saying the group’s statement was “simply not true.”

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote. “Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

See more on the group’s back and forth in the video below.

