Playing Fifth Harmony Shares First Photo Without Camila Cabello — See the Pic!

Fifth Harmony is officially four.

The singing group released their first official photo following the departure of Camila Cabello in December, captioned simply, “Twenty Seventeen.”

Twenty Seventeen A photo posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Fifth Harmony announced Cabello’s departure on Dec. 18. Since then, the band and the 19-year-old singer have put out conflicting statements as to the nature of her exit.

While the girl group said they were notified of Cabello’s departure by her representatives, Cabello responded the next day, saying the statement was “simply not true.”

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote on Twitter. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true.”

Meanwhile, Cabello partook in some photography of her own, taking to the beach in a bikini in several recent shots.

