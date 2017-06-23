Fifth Harmony Explains Why They Won't Change Their Name Following Camila Cabello Departure

Camila Cabello’s departure from Fifth Harmony in December left fans with a lot of questions — including whether the group would keep their name as a foursome.

According to the band, however, changing their name just wasn’t the right choice.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Looks Fierce & Fab in ‘Down’ Music Video, First Without Camila Cabello

“It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there’s four of us, not five. Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn’t want to change the name,” Lauren Jauregui told MTV News on Wednesday.

“Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand,” she added. “It’s who we are. It’s our entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.”

As for whether the band considered replacing Cabello, Dinah Jane said they already have.

“The fans named us Fifth Harmony, and now they’re the fifth member,” she explained.

RELATED: Fifth Harmony Gives First Magazine Interview After Camila Cabello Exit: ‘The Four of Us Are Really In Sync’

While Fifth Harmony isn’t looking for another member, they’ve got quite a few applications to join the group — including one from Noah Cyrus.

See more in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories