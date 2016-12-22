Fifth Harmony: Everything We Know After Camila Cabello Quit the Group

Camila Cabello is clearly at odds with her former bandmates.

Since her sudden exit from Fifth Harmony on Sunday, the 19-year-old singer and the group have released conflicting statements about what led up to the split.

Amid the fallout over this discordant note the polyphonic singing group has struck, here’s everything we know so far:

1. Cabello took the stage with 5H hours before her exit was announced.

Cabello performed with bandmates, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke and Normani Hamilton at Y100′s Jingle Ball 2016 in Sunrise, Florida, on Dec. 18, where she also made a cameo in Machine Gun Kelly’s slot at the same event.

Shortly after, the group posted a statement to their Twitter account: “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony.”

“You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, you’ve rejoiced and cried with us, you’ve grown with us, and with your love and support we will continue on,” the statement continued. “We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors. We are excited for our future, and we can’t wait for what the new year brings.”

2. 5H’s knowledge of Cabello’s departure is disputed.

After the statement was released, Cabello posted a lengthy letter to Instagram claiming that it had been released without her consent, adding that aspects of 5H’s official statement were “simply not true.”

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she shared. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true.”

However, a source close to the group told ET on Monday that those conversations “never happened.”

“There was never an effort from Camila to meet with the girls about their future as a group,” the source added. “For the past year, the other four girls have been begging Camila for a meeting to discuss their future… Camila refused to meet.”

Shortly after, the group released a statement in line with ET’s reports, writing, “Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila.”

5H concluded by wishing Cabello the best but noted that they were “saddened by the way she and her team handled the situation.”

3. 5H has promised answers.

“To our Harmonizers – We know you are hurt and confused, we are too,” the group also wrote in their statement. “We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are.”

Despite the conflicting statements, 5H said that they do not intend to fuel the speculation.

“The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” they explained. “So, to our Harmonizers, who we care so deeply about, we want you to hear everything from us, unedited, not manipulated, just us, to you.”

4. Whenever 5H’s next album comes, Cabello will not be part of it.

Whatever happens next, it seems safe to assume that the bridge may be burned between Cabello and her former group.

“We’ve been together for almost five years, been through ups and downs…” 5H said in their statement. “To watch Camila walk away from this special world we’ve built with you is tough but we will move forward together. We are excited to continue to put positivity into the world and light into people’s lives. The four of us recognize that we would be NOTHING without Fifth Harmony and we will continue to honor that.”

In the same statement, 5H seemingly shut the door on any reconciliation, writing, “In mid-November we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group. A that time we were informed that December 18th would be her final performance with Fifth Harmony.”

This is in contrast with what the band told ET shortly after the release of their 7/27 album in July.

“Regardless of everything that’s been going on, that’s always been the focus, Fifth Harmony,” 5H member Hansen told ET, regarding breakup rumors after Cabello’s cameo on Shawn Mendes’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” “Fifth Harmony is definitely our first love… it’s always been the foundation of everything.”

