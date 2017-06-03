Playing Fifth Harmony Debuts​ New Single​,​ ‘Down,’ First Without ​​Camila Cabello ​– Watch!

Fifth Harmony brought the house “Down!”

The quartet debuted their latest single, “Down,” the first without ex-member Camila Cabello, on Good Morning America on Friday. Dressed in denim and black ensembles, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke Hernandez took the stage to perform the track alongside Gucci Mane.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Delivers First Performance Without Camila Cabello

During their appearance, 5H also previewed their upcoming album.

“It’s been really incredible because we’ve been in the studio the past few months really working hard on our album,” Brooke told hos​ts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer. “We’ve been creating, we’ve been writing. It’s been really amazing, we’ve been having so much fun.”

The ladies also performed “Work From Home” and “Worth It.” During the performance,Kordei ​tripped but quickly recovered from the fall. ​The Dancing With the Stars alum later poked fun at herself on Twitter.

“LEAVE IT TO NORMANI TO EAT THE STAGE PERFORMING ON @GMA THE FIRST LOOK FOR OUR NEW SINGLE. HELLA WENT DOWNN