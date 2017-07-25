Fifth Harmony Announces New Album Title and Release Date — Find Out When It Arrives!— July 25, 2017
Fifth Harmony’s new album has a release date!
The quartet made their first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and shared some exciting news with their fans.
WATCH: Fifth Harmony Looks Fierce & Fab in ‘Down’ Music Video, First Without Camila Cabello
During the late-night show, Fallon announced that Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke’s third album as a group — and the first without Camila Cabello — will be self-titled, Fifth Harmony, and be released on Aug. 25.
The singers then brought the house “Down” with a stellar performance of their first single from the upcoming LP, featuring Gucci Mane.
FH has revealed tidbits about their new music, telling Billboard, “We have some strong pop melodies, but also some dark, urban sounds as well as some flavor too, some R&B flares,” Brooke explained. “It really is pretty versatile. It’s a wide range, and we’re really excited because you hear our different elements in this album more than ever before.”
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and The Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the Full List!
On Tuesday, it was also announced that the video for Fifth Harmony’s song, “Down,” was nominated in the Best Pop and Best Choreography categories for the upcoming 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Following the news, the ladies shared their excitement on Twitter, writing, “SO excited to hear that #DOWN is nominated for Best Pop & Best Choreography! Love you @vmas!