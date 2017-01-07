Fifth Harmony Already Replacing Camila Cabello? See the Hilarious Pic That Has Everyone Talking!

Fifth Harmony isn’t wasting any time!

Less than a month after Camila Cabello left the girl group, which now consists of Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, an unexpected A-lister took to Twitter to jokingly reveal they have replaced the 19-year-old singer.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Shares First Photo Without Camila Cabello

“Looks like it’s just us now,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres, accompanied with the group’s official first pic sans Cabello, which was photoshopped to include the talk show host.

5H responded to the hilarious tweet, writing, “You and your tracksuit are late for rehearsals… where you at, girl?”

RELATED: Fifth Harmony Re-signs With Epic Records Following Camila Cabello Exit

And even Cabello found it funny! “Man!! Replaced so soon!!” she tweeted. “Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway…”

Harmonizers were quick to weigh in on Cabello’s response, writing things like, “I’m actually so glad that you can be mature and joke around about it all. The world needs more people like you,” “No one can replace you,” and “BRB, adding this to Camila’s iconic tweets.”

On Thursday, ET confirmed that 5H re-signed with Epic Records and Syco and will be releasing a new album in 2017. A source close to the group says that with their upcoming album, the group is “in a position to have more creative input and really direct where they want their music to go.”

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Announces Camila Cabello Is Leaving the Group: ‘We Wish Her Well’

“They’re a major name on Epic’s roster, so it makes sense for the label to keep them there and work on another hit album,” the source added. “At the same time, it benefits the girls to stay and really take charge of the direction they’re going in.”

To hear more on Cabello’s departure from the group, watch the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music