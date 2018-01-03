Fiery car-truck crash in northern Italy kills 6, including 2 children

Italian news reports say a fiery highway crash in northern Italy has killed six people.

RAI state TV quoted firefighters in Brescia as saying that five of the dead, including two children, were in a car, and the sixth victim was a truck driver.

RAI said A21 highway traffic had already slowed to a crawl because of an earlier accident Tuesday when a truck loaded with sand struck the car in front of it, which in turn slammed into a tanker truck, whose flammable liquid cargo caught fire.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the liquid.

Firefighters were on the highway about a kilometre-and-a-half north of the crash site dealing with the earlier accident when the tanker truck caught fire. Thick, dark smoke was visible for kilometres.

The crash took place on a highway between the city of Brescia and the town of Manerbio. (Filippo Venezia/EPA-EFE)

Firefighters look at the charred vehicles after Tuesday’s crash. (Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP)

CBC | World News